Generali: Group Chief Insurance Officer to Leave the Company

Assicurazioni Generali SpA (G.MI) said on Wednesday that Group Chief Insurance Officer Valter Trevisani will be leaving the company by mutual agreement.

Mr. Trevisani was a member of Generali's Group Management Committee.

Chief Executive Philippe Donnet will assume the role on an interim basis.

The Italian company also appointed Isabelle Conner, the group's chief marketing and customer officer, and Monica Alessandra Possa, chief HR and organization officer, to the Group Management Committee.

October 18, 2017 12:54 ET (16:54 GMT)