What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (October 17, 2017).

Continue Reading Below

The U.S. sought to remain neutral as Iraqi troops took control of Kirkuk from Kurdish fighters.

The clashes raised fears of a wider conflict between two U.S. allies in the fight against Islamic State.

Trump and McConnell offered a united front to push their tax plan after months of tension as the Senate nears a critical vote.

Spain's premier gave Catalonia's leader until Thursday to cease his independence bid or face the loss of some regional powers.

The Supreme Court agreed to decide if email providers have to comply with search warrants for customer data stored abroad.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

California officials urged caution as firefighters battled blazes for an eighth day and the death toll hit 41.

Philippine forces killed one of the U.S.'s most-wanted terrorists in their fight to retake a city from militants.

NATO kicked off its annual nuclear exercise with drills in Germany and Belgium.

Bergdahl pleaded guilty to misbehavior and desertion for leaving his post.

Astronomers detected for the first time the collision of two neutron stars.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)