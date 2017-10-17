What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (October 17, 2017).

The Nordstrom family suspended efforts to take the chain private after struggling to raise enough financing for a buyout.

P&G said it beat Peltz's Trian in a proxy fight by only about 0.2% of shares outstanding, setting the stage for a recount.

Colony Capital is in talks to buy Weinstein Co.'s assets in the wake of sexual-assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

Huawei is launching a new flagship smartphone as it seeks to challenge Apple's iPhone X in China.

Silicon Valley leaders plan to seek approval for a new stock exchange focused on long-term investing.

Financial shares lifted U.S. stock indexes to new records. The Dow rose 85.24 points to 22956.96.

Netflix posted strong subscriber growth and said it plans to spend up to $8 billion on content in 2018.

Airbus plans to partner with Bombardier, intensifying competition with Boeing.

Edward Jones said client assets topped $1 trillion as it recruits experienced brokers from rivals.

Facebook acquired TBH, an anonymous polling app popular among teens.

