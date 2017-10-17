Utilities Higher on Earnings Optimism -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators recouped some of their recent losses amid optimism about earnings in the sector.

Continue Reading Below

SCANA said it has been served with a subpoena by the Securities and Exchange Commission, related to an investigation into the construction of the VC Summer Nuclear Station, which SCANA stopped building earlier this year.

Australia will drop a target to produce more energy from renewable sources as Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull tries to lower power prices jolting his popularity and fueling instability in his government.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2017 17:58 ET (21:58 GMT)