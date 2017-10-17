Dow Industrials Briefly Cross 23000 for First Time

The Dow Jones Industrial Average crept above 23000 for the first time, buoyed by gains in shares of health-care companies.

Senators Reach Deal to Shore Up Health Markets

Two senators on Tuesday finalized the basic contours of a bipartisan deal designed to shore up health-insurance markets while giving states more say in how they implement rules set out by the Affordable Care Act.

Trump Narrows Fed Leader Search to Five Candidates

President Donald Trump said he soon will choose a Federal Reserve chairman, having narrowed his search to five finalists.

Xi Jinping's Power Plays Set the Stage for a Long Encore

China's president is likely to emerge from a Communist Party congress that starts Wednesday with all of the allies and authority he needs to monopolize decision making for the next five years. But will he step down in 2022?

Fed's Kaplan: Maintaining 'Open Mind' About Rate Rises

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said in an essay that while he still thinks more short-term interest rate increases are likely, a rise in unexpectedly weak inflation is important to make it happen.

Philadelphia Fed's Harker Projects One More Rate Increase This Year

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said he thinks one more increase in interest rates is appropriate this year but cautioned his forecast could change if inflation doesn't pick up.

Oil Companies Defend Big Bets on Gas

The world's biggest oil companies have defended their giant bets on natural gas at a major energy conference, saying demand will soon emerge for the huge supplies of fuel they are bringing to the market.

Saudi Oil Minister Downplays Prospect of Aramco Abandoning IPO

Saudi Arabia still plans to publicly list a portion of its state oil company in 2018, the kingdom's oil minister said Tuesday, after reports that the effort may be abandoned.

BOE's Carney Issues Stark Warning on Brexit Risks

Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney issued his clearest warning yet that a disorderly Brexit would pose a major risk to the European economy and not just the U.K.

Stock Exchanges Question SEC's Plan to Revamp Trading

The country's largest stock exchanges are resisting a regulatory experiment to suppress incentives they offer to attract trading to their markets.

