Fed's Kaplan: Maintaining 'Open Mind' About Rate Rises

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said in an essay that while he still thinks more short-term interest rate increases are likely, a rise in unexpectedly weak inflation is important to make it happen.

Global Stocks Hold Near Record Highs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average crept higher after upbeat earnings reports from health insurer UnitedHealth Group. The blue-chip index added 0.1%.

Goldman Posts Surprise Rise in Revenue, Earnings

Goldman Sachs said its third-quarter profit rose 2%, beating analyst expectations despite a slowdown in its core business of trading.

Canada Imposes Tougher Mortgage Rules Effective 2018

Canada's banking watchdog unveiled tougher mortgage-financing rules that take effect on Jan. 1 that real estate watchers say could markedly slow house buying across the country.

BOE's Carney Issues Stark Warning on Brexit Risks

Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney issued his clearest warning yet that a disorderly Brexit would pose a major risk to the European economy and not just the U.K.

U.S. Industrial Production Rose Modestly in September

U.S. industrial output picked up modestly in September, a sign a key sector of the economy is weathering the hurricane-related disruption that hit the prior month.

U.S. NAHB Oct Housing Index 68 Vs 64 In Sept.

The National Association of Home Builders said its index that measures confidence in the market for new single-family homes rose to 68 in October from an unrevised 64 in September. The October reading was just above the August level of 67, but still slightly below the post-recession peak touched in March.

U.S. Import Prices Rose in September

Overall prices for foreign goods shipped to the U.S. rose in September, reflecting broad price increases including a jump in fuel costs.

Oil Prices Inch Higher Amid Geopolitical Risks

Oil prices crept higher Tuesday, with the still raising fears of supply shortages.

U.K. Inflation Hits Five-Year High

Consumer prices in the U.K. rose in September at the fastest annual rate for more than five years, a pickup that will reinforce expectations the Bank of England could nudge up interest rates as soon as November.

