ECB's Constancio Warns of Market Correction

Continue Reading Below

A top European Central Bank official warned of a possible correction in global asset prices, arguing that investors may be doing too little to price in future policy changes by central banks.

U.K. Inflation Hits Five-Year High

Consumer prices in the U.K. rose in September at the fastest annual rate for more than five years, a pickup that will reinforce expectations the Bank of England could nudge up interest rates as soon as November.

Global Stocks Hold Near Record Highs

Global stocks edged lower after record closes on Wall Street and ahead of earnings reports by two major U.S. investment banks.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Rising Tensions in Iraq Push Crude Prices Up

Oil prices continued to climb after Iraqi forces clashed with fighters in oil-rich Kirkuk, amid a continuing standoff over Kurdish independence.

Trump to Meet With Yellen to Discuss Fed Chief Renomination

President Donald Trump plans to meet Thursday with Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen to discuss the possibility of nominating her for a second term as central-bank chief, according to a person familiar with the matter.

CFPB Enforcement Chief to Step Down

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's enforcement chief, Anthony Alexis, plans to leave the agency, a move that could herald a significant change in the way the regulator polices financial companies.

Australia's RBA Sees Brighter Conditions But Remains Watchful

Australia's central bankers expressed increasing confidence in the economic outlook during their latest policy meeting, although they remain watchful of risks due to high household debt levels.

China's Xi Approaches a New Term With a Souring Taste for Markets

As a Communist Party congress opens, the pro-market talk from President Xi Jinping's first term has faded as China's priorities turn to economic intervention and supporting state companies.

Economic Crackdown on North Korea Begins, Belatedly

North Korea has long evaded international sanctions to keep its nuclear and missile programs moving ahead, but that may finally be drawing to a close, Gerald F. Seib writes.

Senate Panel Sets Hearing Next Week for SEC Nominees

The Senate Banking Committee is set to hold a confirmation hearing next week for the Trump administration's two nominees to fill vacancies at the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)