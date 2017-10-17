Market's Unlucky-Sevens Streak Is in Danger

Continue Reading Below

For the past 13 times that a year has ended in seven, going back to 1887, the Dow Jones Industrial Average or its predecessor has suffered a sharp downturn between August and November. Now this streak looks to be in jeopardy.

U.S. Treasury Declines to Label China a Currency Manipulator

The U.S. Treasury again declined to label China a currency manipulator, though it continued to criticize China for its large trade surplus and restrictions on foreign investors.

FCC Chief Says Regulator Sides With Free Speech in Wake of Trump Complaints

The nation's top telecommunications regulator on Tuesday brushed aside President Donald Trump's suggestion that the government revoke licenses of network television outlets over their news coverage.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Philadelphia Fed's Harker Projects One More Rate Increase This Year

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said he thinks one more increase in interest rates is appropriate this year but cautioned his forecast could change if inflation doesn't pick up.

Senators Reach Deal to Shore Up Health Markets

Two senators on Tuesday finalized the basic contours of a bipartisan deal designed to shore up health-insurance markets while giving states more say in how they implement rules set out by the Affordable Care Act.

Trump Narrows Fed Leader Search to Five Candidates

President Donald Trump said he soon will choose a Federal Reserve chairman, having narrowed his search to five finalists.

Kansas City Fed Backed Discount-Rate Increase in September

The Kansas City Fed wanted to raise the rate to 2%, while the 11 other regional Fed banks voted to maintain it at 1.75% ahead of the central bank's latest policy meeting, according to minutes released Tuesday.

China Approves Its First Housing Rental Quasi-REIT

China took another step in developing its real estate market with the approval of a new investor product that is based on rental income from apartments in major Chinese cities.

Saudi Oil Minister Plays Down Prospect of Aramco Abandoning IPO

Saudi Arabia still plans to publicly list a portion of its state oil company in 2018, the kingdom's oil minister said Tuesday, after reports that the effort may be abandoned.

Trump Administration Drops Tighter Rules on Meatpackers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has dropped efforts to tighten regulations governing how meat companies' deal with the farmers who raise the nation's poultry and livestock.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2017 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)