ECB's Constancio Warns of Market Correction

A top European Central Bank official warned of a possible correction in global asset prices, arguing that investors may be doing too little to price in future policy changes by central banks.

How China's Financial Cracks Could Spread

Can financial turmoil in China play havoc with the rest of the world? It has already happened.

Ireland Sees Banking Opportunities in Brexit

A decade after Ireland's banking collapse, a boost in financial services could ease blow a to manufacturing and agriculture jobs if exports to the U.K. fall.

TMX Group to Review Listed Marijuana Companies With U.S. Operations

The operator of Canada's two biggest stock exchanges said Monday that it will conduct a review of the legality of its listed cannabis companies with U.S. operations and may delist them if the firms' business activities violate U.S. federal law.

CFPB Enforcement Chief to Step Down

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's enforcement chief, Anthony Alexis, plans to leave the agency, a move that could herald a significant change in the way the regulator polices financial companies.

P&G Says Nelson Peltz Lost Bid for Board Seat by About 0.2% of Share Count

Procter & Gamble said it beat Nelson Peltz by 6.15 million votes, only about 0.2% of its shares outstanding, a slim difference that is now headed to a weekslong recount to determine the final outcome of the most-expensive proxy fight in history.

Wells Fargo To Compensate Customers for Volatility ETPs

Wells Fargo & Co. agreed to compensate customers after recommending complex exchange-traded products linked to stock market volatility, without fully understanding the securities' risks.

Trump to Meet With Yellen to Discuss Fed Chief Renomination

President Donald Trump plans to meet Thursday with Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen to discuss the possibility of nominating her for a second term as central-bank chief, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Senate Panel Sets Hearing Next Week for SEC Nominees

The Senate Banking Committee is set to hold a confirmation hearing next week for the Trump administration's two nominees to fill vacancies at the Securities and Exchange Commission.

5 Things to Watch in Goldman Sachs's Results

Goldman Sachs is expected to report third-quarter results Tuesday morning before the U.S. stock market opens. Here's what to look for:

October 17, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)