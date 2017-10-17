Saudi Oil Minister Downplays Prospect of Aramco Abandoning IPO

Saudi Arabia still plans to publicly list a portion of its state oil company in 2018, the kingdom's oil minister said Tuesday, after reports that the effort may be abandoned.

Oil Prices Swing With Geopolitical Risks Still in Focus

Oil prices fell Tuesday, paring earlier gains, with some of the geopolitical concerns that have recently supported prices easing.

Oil Companies Defend Big Bets on Gas

The world's biggest oil companies have defended their giant bets on natural gas at a major energy conference, saying demand will soon emerge for the huge supplies of fuel they are bringing to the market.

Australia Retreats on Renewable Power

The Australian government returned coal to the heart of its energy policy, after blaming blackouts and rising power bills on a too-aggressive rollout of renewable sources and a surge in gas exports.

An Old Fracking Hot Spot Makes a Comeback

A giant natural-gas field in Louisiana that was one of the early centers of American shale drilling is roaring back to life, boosted by a building boom of petrochemical plants, fertilizer factories and gas-export terminals along the Gulf Coast.

Chinese Cash Will Help Aramco Prove Its Relevancy

With Saudi Arabia bleeding market share in both of the world's top oil consumers, pitching a public offering to investors may prove difficult. A big private placement with brawny Chinese bidders-reportedly in the works-might do the trick.

Rio Tinto Reduces Mined Copper Guidance

Rio Tinto has scaled back its forecast for mined copper this year after delays in the planned ramp-up of production at the part-owned Escondida operation in Chile's Atacama Desert.

Volvo Unveils a Direct Challenge to Tesla

In a direct challenge to Tesla, Volvo Cars unveiled its first high-performance electric-car model in Shanghai on Tuesday, doubling down on its commitment to make only electric or hybrid vehicles starting in 2019.

Search Called Off for Worker After Blast on Oil-and-Gas Platform

The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday night called off a search for a man who went missing after an explosion on an oil-and-gas platform in Lake Pontchartrain near New Orleans that injured seven others.

EU Foreign Ministers Agree to Stand by Iran Nuclear Deal

European foreign ministers attacked President Donald Trump's decision to pull his administration's backing for the Iranian nuclear agreement, calling the move a serious mistake that could lead to a military confrontation with Tehran.

October 17, 2017 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)