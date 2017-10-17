Rio Tinto Reduces Mined Copper Guidance

Rio Tinto has scaled back its forecast for mined copper this year after delays in the planned ramp-up of production at the part-owned Escondida operation in Chile's Atacama Desert.

Search Called Off for Worker After Blast on Oil-and-Gas Platform

The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday night called off a search for a man who went missing after an explosion on an oil-and-gas platform in Lake Pontchartrain near New Orleans that injured seven others.

Oil Rises as Geopolitical Risks Return

Oil prices rise to an almost three-week high on escalating tensions in the Mideast and shifting U.S. policy that could interrupt the flow of crude.

EU Foreign Ministers Agree to Stand by Iran Nuclear Deal

European foreign ministers attacked President Donald Trump's decision to pull his administration's backing for the Iranian nuclear agreement, calling the move a serious mistake that could lead to a military confrontation with Tehran.

NATO Showcases Its Nuclear Defenses With Major Drill

NATO kicked off its annual nuclear exercise with drills in Germany and Belgium, as the alliance seeks to highlight its nuclear deterrent amid North Korean tests and Russian maneuvers.

Global Gas Producers Turn to Next Challenge: Finding Buyers

After spending hundreds of billions of dollars to transform themselves into global natural-gas giants, big energy companies face a new challenge: generating more demand as supplies threaten to balloon and prices languish.

U.S. Officials Back Trump's Stance on Iran

U.S. officials defended President Donald Trump's refusal to certify the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, saying the country threatens global stability even while technically complying with the accord itself.

Cleanup Under Way After Large Oil Spill Off Louisiana Coast

An offshore pipeline fracture that spilled as much as 9,350 barrels of oil into the Gulf of Mexico near Louisiana appeared to be contained, the company involved said on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia Weighs Giving Up on International IPO for Aramco

Saudi Arabia is considering giving up on its plan to list its state-owned oil company in New York, London or any other international stock exchange, and may instead offer shares only on the kingdom's exchange in Riyadh, according to people familiar with the matter.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Fell by Five in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by five in the past week to 743, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. The nation's gas-rig count fell by two.

October 17, 2017 00:15 ET (04:15 GMT)