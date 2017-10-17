Baidu Plans Fully Self-Driving Bus in China Next Year

Chinese search giant Baidu Inc. is pushing aggressively ahead with autonomous vehicles, its chief executive said, including plans to release a fully self-driving bus in China next year.

Qualcomm Says NXP Deal on Track, As it Accelerates in Driverless Tech

Qualcomm Inc. said its $39 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors NV is on schedule to close by the end of the year, paving the way for it to be a major player in autonomous driving.

Entrepreneurs Eye Africa As Tech's Next Frontier

Two entrepreneurs working in Africa said the continent is one of the few remaining frontiers for the technology industry-but that's changing.

Technology Key to Solving Urban Inefficiencies, Cisco Says

Cities can more efficiently conduct parking, waste management, commuting and energy consumption, to name a few, all through the use of technology including connected sensors, said Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins

SEC Sues Rio Tinto, Two Former Executives

U.S. regulators sued Rio Tinto PLC and two former top executives over claims they misled investors about the value of Mozambique coal assets obtained in a disastrous acquisition that caused huge losses for the global mining giant.

BHP Sells Some Shale Acreage in Mixed Output Quarter

BHP Billiton Ltd. said work is under way to exit its U.S. onshore oil-and-gas assets, after it sold a small portion of its Hawkville shale acreage in Texas in the recent quarter.

Samsung Predicts Tech Will Next Transform the Home

Samsung Electronics Co. is betting that the next domain to be transformed by technology will be the home, and it is increasingly investing in artificial intelligence and software startups to stitch together a network of smart appliances.

The Other Brother: Bob Weinstein Was an Abusive Boss

Bob Weinstein hasn't been accused of the kind of sexual misconduct that led to the ouster of his brother from the production company they jointly ran. Instead, according to multiple former employees and business associates, he was a volatile and bullying executive.

Cloudflare, CrowdStrike CEOs Spar Over Future of Cybersecurity Business

Two prominent executives in the cybersecurity industry on Tuesday debated whether the field is a long-term business-or instead will be blended into the array of services tech giants offer customers.

Casper Sleep Sees More Competition Ahead in Online Mattress Retailing

Online mattress retailer Casper Sleep Inc. has attracted a crowd of competitors that offer to deliver mattresses in a box since it began in 2013, and Casper Chief Executive Philip Krim sees more ahead.

