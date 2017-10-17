Uber Likely to Reach a Deal With SoftBank in One Week

Uber Technologies is likely to reach a resolution within a week in talks with SoftBank Group over pricing for a complicated investment deal that could give the Japanese firm a sizable stake in the ride-hailing firm, an Uber board member said.

GM to Test Fleet of Self-Driving Cars in New York

GM plans to become the first company to test self-driving cars in New York City, a a move aimed at asserting leadership in the race to develop autonomous cars and a potentially important step toward commercializing the technology.

NBCUniversal and Snap Team Up to Produce Content for Snapchat

NBCUniversal and Snap Inc. are teaming up to produce content for Snapchat, in an effort to stake a claim in a crowded market where both traditional media companies and cash-flush tech firms are vying to create original shows.

Facebook Buys TBH, a Teen-Targeted Anonymous Poll App

Facebook, which is trying to make inroads with younger users, said Monday that it bought TBH, an anonymous polling app that has become an overnight sensation among teens.

Verizon FiOS Stops Carrying Univision

Spanish-language broadcaster Univision has gone dark in Verizon FiOS homes Monday afternoon as the two sides have been unable to come to terms on a new distribution agreement.

Rio Tinto Reduces Mined Copper Guidance

Rio Tinto has scaled back its forecast for mined copper this year after delays in the planned ramp-up of production at the part-owned Escondida operation in Chile's Atacama Desert.

Redstone's Ex-Companion Sues His Daughter, Grandson

Manuela Herzer, a former companion of Sumner Redstone, has sued his daughter and grandson for more than $100 million, alleging they effectively ran a criminal enterprise to illegally spy on her and oust her from the media mogul's life.

TMX Group to Review Listed Marijuana Companies With U.S. Operations

The operator of Canada's two biggest stock exchanges said Monday that it will conduct a review of the legality of its listed cannabis companies with U.S. operations and may delist them if the firms' business activities violate U.S. federal law.

Airbus Takes Major Stake in Bombardier's CSeries Jet Business

Airbus announced plans to partner with Bombardier in what could be the biggest shake-up of the commercial jetliner business in 30 years, challenging a crippling tariff ruling pushed by Boeing and the U.S. despite sluggish sales of a Canadian-made aircraft.

Significant Flaw Discovered in Wi-Fi Security Protocol

A bug in the software used to connect the world's wireless devices could give hackers a new way to snoop on Wi-Fi traffic, sending device manufacturers scrambling to release patches.

October 17, 2017 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)