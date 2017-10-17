Materials Lower as Dollar Strengthens -- Materials Roundup

Shares of commodities producers retreated as the dollar strengthened against rivals, lifted by solid economic data and central bankers' comments.

Continue Reading Below

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said in an essay he is keeping an open mind on further rate increases, balancing concerns about the central bank "falling behind the curve" with his preference to see stronger inflation data before withdrawing further stimulus.

Gold futures fell as hopes the Fed would postpone increases faded in the face of strong manufacturing and housing data. Copper gave back some of its recent gains as optimism about stronger Chinese inflation data gave way to trepidation about developments from a leadership conference in China.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2017 17:50 ET (21:50 GMT)