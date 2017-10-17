GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Continue Reading Below

Grain, Soybean Futures Fall on Harvest Progress

CHICAGO--Grain and soybean futures fell Tuesday as the U.S. harvest gathered pace. Mostly clear skies across the U.S. Midwest and Plains states this week should allow farmers to make rapid progress harvesting corn and soybeans, allowing them to catch up with recent years after rain delays earlier this season. Analysts say that will speed the flow of crops into the market and increase supplies, weighing down prices. November soybean futures fell 0.6% to $9.84 3/4 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade. Corn futures were mixed before closing lower. CBOT December contracts fell 0.1% to $3.50 a bushel.

Danone 3Q Sales Blow Away Expectations: Berenberg -- Market Talk

0726 GMT - Danone's third-quarter sales have blown away expectations, says Berenberg, and stock markets are set to react positively to the company's bounceback in top-line growth. While a strong 3Q was expected following four weak quarters, Berenberg says that Danone's like-for-like growth of 4.7% was well ahead of its expectations and consensus of 3% and 2.8%. Danone should be buoyed by excellent growth in its specialized-nutrition division -- notably in China, where growth doubled -- while its troublesome North American dairy division saw small signs of improvement. Berenberg rates Danone as outperform. Shares trade at EUR70.74, up 2%(anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

USDA Drops Tighter Rules on Meatpackers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has dropped efforts to tighten regulations governing how meat companies deal with the farmers who raise the nation's poultry and livestock. The move is a blow to farmers and advocacy groups that for years have sought checks on meatpackers' clout in rural America, where nearly one million producers raise animals for the U.S. meat industry. Meatpackers argued that the rules would have mired both meat processors and farmers in costly litigation and made U.S. meat more expensive.

Judge to Decide on Blue Apron Suits -- Market Talk

12:00 ET - At least two law firms have filed suits on behalf of investors seeking to recoup their stock losses in troubled Blue Apron Holdings. Firms had a deadline of Monday night to file their allegations against the meal kit company for misleading stockholders about its prospects. The plaintiffs allege that Blue Apron didn't fully disclose its warehouse problems before the IPO. The company has lost nearly half its value since going public in June, and has cut back on advertising because of fulfillment problems. A judge will assign a lead plaintiff for the cases in 30 days.(heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

THE MARKETS:

Hog Futures Slide on Supply Concerns; Cattle Lower

CHICAGO--Hog futures prices dropped Tuesday, easing after recent gains. Hog contracts rose almost a fifth over the first half of October as meatpackers paid more for slaughter-ready hogs in the cash market, and wholesale pork prices trended higher. Lean hog futures for December delivery fell 2.4% to 62.18 cents a pound at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. CME October live cattle futures fell 0.5% to $1.1117 a pound. Feeder cattle futures were mostly lower.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2017 17:39 ET (21:39 GMT)