Goldman Posts Surprise Rise in Earnings--Update

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said its third-quarter profit rose to $2.13 billion, beating analyst expectations despite a slowdown in its core business of trading.

The Wall Street firm reported earnings of $5.02 a share. Revenue of $8.33 billion was up from $8.17 billion a year ago and beat analyst expectations of $7.54 billion.

Shares rose 1.3% to $245.60 in premarket trading on the better-than-expected results.

Analysts had expected earnings of $4.17 a share, down from $4.88 a year ago. Goldman was the only big U.S. bank analysts thought would make less money than it did a year ago, largely because it lacks the big lending and consumer businesses that have buoyed larger rivals this earnings season.

Goldman's return on equity, a key measure of how profitably it invests shareholders' money, stood at 10.9% in the quarter.

Last month, Goldman laid out a plan to revive its core trading arm and add $4 billion of revenue in other business, in large part by focusing on lending.

Goldman's forays into lending, while growing, are still too small to make much of an impact in its quarterly earnings. The firm, run by Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein, still makes most of its money arranging big, complex trades and deals for corporate and institutional clients.

Demand for those services has been slowing. Some companies have delayed deals, awaiting signs from Washington on tax and regulatory reform. Meanwhile, hedge funds and other clients have been less active in unusually calm markets.

Goldman reported a 17% decrease in trading revenues, compared with a 21% decline at J.P. Morgan, a 11% decline at Citigroup and a 15% at Bank of America Corp. Compared with those firms, Goldman is more heavily weighted toward hedge funds and other broker-dealers, which have been less active.

Revenue from trading bonds and other fixed-income products fell 26% to $1.45 billion. That business got off to its worst start in Mr. Blankfein's 11-year tenure as CEO, down 21% over the first half of the year.

"We are not satisfied with our recent performance in [fixed-income]," Harvey Schwartz, Goldman's co-chief operating officer, told investors last month. "We are intensely focused on it. We know you are, as well."

The bank's stock traders posted a 7% decline in revenue to $1.67 billion. Goldman has been upgrading its technology to win clients that gravitated to Morgan Stanley and other rivals in search of better trade execution.

Investment-banking, the business of arranging mergers and helping companies raise money, reported a 17% jump in revenue from a year ago. Goldman has leaned hard on that unit in recent years, which has been dominant in a historic merger and acquisition boom.

But four years into the surge, deal activity is slowing, especially the big marquee merger deals that carry tens of millions of dollars in fees. Some companies have been postponing deals as they wait to see if the Trump administration can deliver promised tax reform.

Write to Liz Hoffman at liz.hoffman@wsj.com and Peter Rudegeair at Peter.Rudegeair@wsj.com

