Energy Flat as Oil Rally Continues -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers were flat as oil futures continued their recent climb, buoyed by tensions in key oil-producing regions.

Continue Reading Below

Concerns the conflict between Iraqi forces and those from Iraq's semiautonomous Kurdish region in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk might crimp supply in the region have supported prices recently.

Saudi Arabia still plans to publicly list a portion of its state oil company in 2018, the kingdom's oil minister said Tuesday.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2017 17:55 ET (21:55 GMT)