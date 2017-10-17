China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, October 17 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 834,600 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Nov-17 11,470 11,545 11,240 11,390 11,515 -125 4,676 27,838
Jan-18 13,575 13,675 13,175 13,450 13,620 -170 730,018 330,826
Mar-18 13,750 13,840 13,500 13,710 13,845 -135 32 572
Apr-18 13,890 13,890 13,715 13,830 13,940 -110 6 72
May-18 14,035 14,105 13,670 13,915 14,050 -135 94,950 95,178
Jun-18 13,965 14,065 13,700 13,935 14,115 -180 82 1,126
Jul-18 14,180 14,190 13,865 14,095 14,130 -35 48 1,218
Aug-18 14,180 14,215 13,940 14,145 14,280 -135 24 1,162
Sep-18 14,405 14,425 14,030 14,235 14,365 -130 4,756 14,510
Oct-18 14,140 14,435 14,140 14,270 14,365 -95 8 4
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 17, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)