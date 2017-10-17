On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Tuesday, October 17 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 834,600 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Nov-17 11,470 11,545 11,240 11,390 11,515 -125 4,676 27,838

Jan-18 13,575 13,675 13,175 13,450 13,620 -170 730,018 330,826

Mar-18 13,750 13,840 13,500 13,710 13,845 -135 32 572

Apr-18 13,890 13,890 13,715 13,830 13,940 -110 6 72

May-18 14,035 14,105 13,670 13,915 14,050 -135 94,950 95,178

Jun-18 13,965 14,065 13,700 13,935 14,115 -180 82 1,126

Jul-18 14,180 14,190 13,865 14,095 14,130 -35 48 1,218

Aug-18 14,180 14,215 13,940 14,145 14,280 -135 24 1,162

Sep-18 14,405 14,425 14,030 14,235 14,365 -130 4,756 14,510

Oct-18 14,140 14,435 14,140 14,270 14,365 -95 8 4

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)