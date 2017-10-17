BOE's Carney Issues Stark Warning on Brexit Risks

Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney on Tuesday issued his clearest warning yet that a disorderly Brexit would pose a major risk to the European economy and not just the U.K.

In testimony to lawmakers in the U.K. Parliament, Mr. Carney said European Union policy makers are only now beginning to understand the magnitude of the financial-stability risks that could arise if the U.K. crashes out the EU without a deal.

He listed a range of possible threats, including the risk that legal contracts underpinning trillions of euros of derivatives become null and void and British insurers become unable to pay out to European customers. European banks might be left unable to operate in the U.K. without setting up a dedicated subsidiary, he said.

"These issues are bigger for Europe than they are for us," he said. Mr. Carney said the potential problems for the financial sector mean it is essential that negotiators reach a deal on the terms of the U.K.'s exit and agree a transition period to allow firms and households to prepare for Brexit.

"It is absolutely in the interests of the EU27 to have a transition agreement," he said, referring to the EU's 27 member states other than the U.K.

The BOE governor's warning comes after Prime Minister Theresa May failed to achieve any breakthrough over stalled Brexit talks during a dinner Monday with top EU officials in Brussels.

A fifth round of talks ended last week with European officials saying that progress is still insufficient for talks to move to the next phase. The EU has said it first wants to settle the divorce--meaning Britain's exit bill, the rights of EU citizens living in the U.K. and the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland--before it will agree to talk about its future relationship with the U.K.

EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday are likely to say they are willing to negotiators a green light to move on to trade and transition talks in December, if enough progress is achieved on all three areas by then.

Mr. Carney criticized EU plans to require the clearing of financial-market trades in euros to occur in the EU after Brexit. Most currently takes place in London. Mr. Carney said such a move would push up the financing costs for EU businesses and households.

Write to Jason Douglas at jason.douglas@wsj.com

