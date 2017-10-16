On Our Radar

Utilities Down As PG&E Weighs Again -- Utilities Roundup

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Shares of power-plant operators ticked down amid fears about interest rates and earnings.

Continue Reading Below

Shares of California utility PG&E compounded their Friday losses, sparked by the company's disclosure that it could face liabilities stemming from an investigation into the causes of the recent wild-fires. Analysts at brokerage Goldman Sachs said the implications of the fire for the company have been "overstated," but cut their rating on PG&E's shares to "buy" from "conviction buy," partly because of the likely "overhang" on the shares. (Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 16, 2017 16:50 ET (20:50 GMT)