USDA Crop Progress: Winter Wheat Progress-Oct 16

For the week ended Oct 15, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
NO CONDITION REPORTED:
PROGRESS:
--Planted-- --Emerged--
10/15 10/08 2016 Avg 10/15 10/08 2016 Avg
Ark 31 18 26 23 16 6 16 9
Cali 15 10 13 12 0 0 1 2
Colo 84 70 95 92 53 38 70 63
Idah 90 86 81 82 50 37 64 45
Ill 51 30 40 43 13 1 12 15
Ind 45 28 49 49 21 5 16 19
Kans 42 27 71 75 25 15 44 46
Mich 75 62 54 63 49 25 31 33
Mo 26 19 35 33 15 7 16 15
Mont 81 75 83 86 53 34 68 55
Nebr 86 77 98 95 66 57 88 72
NC 14 9 6 8 4 0 0 2
Ohio 56 43 57 58 33 11 17 26
Okla 57 42 76 76 35 15 48 48
Ore 74 49 67 62 39 24 25 22
SD 89 78 94 89 67 50 60 49
Texas 66 54 63 63 35 30 32 37
Wash 79 77 88 86 59 53 67 64
18-state
Avg 60 48 70 71 37 25 45 43
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 16, 2017 16:18 ET (20:18 GMT)