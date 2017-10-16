On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition Index-Oct 16

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop

Continue Reading Below

conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season.

The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition

reports and weighted by state crop area.

(*) denotes data for the same period the previous year.

TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT): Yr Ago(*)

Continue Reading Below

in pct 10/15 10/08 10/01 09/24 09/17 09/10 09/03 08/27 08/20 10/16/16

v poor 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 2

poor 9 9 9 9 9 9 8 8 9 5

fair 27 27 28 28 29 28 28 28 28 19

good 48 49 48 49 48 49 50 50 50 53

exlnt 13 12 12 11 11 11 11 11 10 21

STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING:

(An index value of 100 is approximately normal.) Yr Ago(*)

10/15 10/08 10/01 09/24 09/17 09/10 09/03 08/27 08/20 10/16/16

Ark 103 103 104 104 104 104 104 105 104 94

Ill 99 100 98 96 95 97 97 97 98 110

Ind 99 97 96 96 96 96 96 96 96 108

Iowa 100 100 99 98 97 99 99 99 97 110

Kans 91 92 91 91 92 94 97 97 97 105

Ky 107 107 106 107 107 106 106 105 105 106

La 100 100 100 100 100 97 98 104 105 94

Mich 92 93 92 94 96 95 96 98 98 104

Minn 103 103 104 104 104 104 105 105 105 112

Miss 108 108 108 108 106 106 106 110 107 107

Mo 102 101 101 100 101 101 102 102 100 106

Neb 99 100 101 101 99 101 101 101 100 108

NC 104 105 106 108 105 104 104 105 104 88

ND 96 94 94 95 93 92 92 94 92 107

Ohio 99 98 98 99 99 98 97 98 98 101

SD 96 94 94 94 92 94 92 93 89 101

Tenn 111 114 112 114 113 111 113 111 111 107

Wis 108 107 107 108 109 108 107 106 106 115

18-state

avg 100 100 99 99 99 99 100 100 99 107

Yr ago 107 106 106 106 106 106 106 106 105 NA

Write to Rodney Christian at csstat@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 16, 2017 16:24 ET (20:24 GMT)