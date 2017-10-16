USDA Crop Progress: Corn Condition/Progress-Oct 16

For the week ended Oct 15, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
CONDITION:
very poor poor fair good excellent
10/15 10/08 10/15 10/08 10/15 10/08 10/15 10/08 10/15 10/08
Colo 0 2 3 10 13 26 60 45 24 17
Ill 4 4 7 8 26 24 48 48 15 16
Ind 5 5 11 11 27 28 44 43 13 13
Iowa 3 3 9 9 27 28 50 49 11 11
Kans 3 4 13 11 24 29 49 43 11 13
Ky 2 2 3 3 11 11 65 65 19 19
Mich 3 4 11 12 29 34 46 38 11 12
Minn 1 1 3 3 15 16 65 64 16 16
Mo 2 2 6 6 27 27 49 49 16 16
Nebr 4 4 9 8 23 24 46 46 18 18
NC 1 1 3 3 19 19 46 46 31 31
ND 5 6 10 11 27 26 51 51 7 6
Ohio 2 2 7 7 27 29 48 48 16 14
Pa 0 0 1 1 9 15 45 48 45 36
SD 7 9 16 16 32 35 39 36 6 4
Tenn 1 1 2 2 10 10 44 44 43 43
Texas 0 0 3 3 18 18 57 57 22 22
Wisc 2 3 8 9 18 19 49 47 23 22
18-state
avg 3 3 8 8 24 25 50 49 15 15
yr-ago 2 2 5 6 19 19 54 53 20 20
PROGRESS:
--Mature-- --Harvested--
10/15 10/08 2016 Avg 10/15 10/08 2016 Avg
Colo 73 59 87 89 12 8 29 31
Ill 95 90 100 97 47 38 71 64
Ind 91 82 97 94 34 24 50 46
Iowa 94 87 97 95 13 8 31 41
Kans 92 88 99 97 54 46 74 73
Ky 96 93 99 98 72 66 88 79
Mich 83 73 88 84 19 12 15 21
Minn 89 77 98 93 7 4 29 38
Mo 100 97 100 98 60 53 77 73
Nebr 92 83 95 93 17 13 32 39
NC 100 100 100 100 92 89 94 91
ND 80 62 93 91 8 4 19 29
Ohio 86 74 91 89 21 13 34 32
Pa 84 76 93 92 30 24 39 39
SD 88 72 97 94 12 6 29 39
Tenn 99 97 100 99 91 85 97 87
Tex 95 91 94 92 80 76 79 77
Wis 70 58 95 84 9 5 22 26
18-state
avg 90 82 96 94 28 22 44 47
October 16, 2017 16:17 ET (20:17 GMT)