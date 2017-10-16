P&G Says Nelson Peltz Lost Bid for Board Seat by About 0.2% of Share Count

Procter & Gamble Co. said it beat Nelson Peltz by 6.15 million votes, only about 0.2% of its shares outstanding, a slim difference that's now headed to a weekslong recount to determine the final outcome of the most-expensive proxy fight in history.

The consumer giant had announced at its annual meeting in Cincinnati last week that its preliminary tally of votes showed the 11 board nominees were elected. The announcement surprised the activist camp whose own tally seemed too close to call.

The company hadn't released the actual preliminary tally until Monday, when it disclosed in a securities filing that Mr. Peltz received 973 million shares and the P&G director receiving the lowest number of votes, Ernesto Zedillo, won 979.2 million. Mr. Peltz's campaign had sought to replace Mr. Zedillo, the former president of Mexico, though the activist pledged to attempt to add him back if Mr. Peltz won.

Mr. Zedillo got 48.9% of the shares voted at the meeting, while Mr. Peltz received 48.6% of the vote, according to P&G's preliminary tally.

October 16, 2017 18:09 ET (22:09 GMT)