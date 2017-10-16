Financial Stocks Push U.S. Indexes Higher

Rising financial shares pushed U.S. stock indexes higher. All three major U.S. stock indexes notched fresh records.

Oil Rises on Concern Over Global Political Tensions

Oil prices rose as tensions in the Middle East and concerns about U.S. policy in the region added to gains at the end of last week.

China's Xi Approaches a New Term With a Souring Taste for Markets

As a Communist Party congress opens, the pro-market talk from President Xi Jinping's first term has faded as China's priorities turn to economic intervention and supporting state companies.

Economic Crackdown on North Korea Begins, Belatedly

North Korea has long evaded international sanctions to keep its nuclear and missile programs moving ahead, but that may finally be drawing to a close, Gerald F. Seib writes.

Beijing Blasé as Government Bond Yields Keep Climbing

Beijing's apparent lack of concern over the recent bond selloff-prices Monday hit their lowest since 2014-contrasts with heavy intervention in stock and currency markets ahead of this week's big party conclave.

Trump to Meet With Yellen to Discuss Fed Chief Renomination

President Donald Trump plans to meet Thursday with Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen to discuss the possibility of nominating her for a second term as central-bank chief, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Cutting Corporate Taxes Would Boost Workers' Income, White House Says

Cutting the U.S. corporate tax rate would boost average household income by $4,000 a year, the White House said, contradicting many economists who say shareholders and not workers would see most of the benefit from such a reduction.

Why Can't We Have a Decent Stock Bubble?

After an eight-year bull market and the cheapest borrowing costs in history, the big surprise is that the stock market isn't higher. The simple answer is that the public is wary after the dot-com bubble of 2000 and the housing bubble of 2007.

Euro-Area Exports Leap Despite Currency Gain

Exports of goods from the eurozone jumped in August, suggesting the euro's appreciation against other currencies has yet to crimp economic growth.

Palladium Pierces $1,000, But Can It Last?

Palladium prices broke through the $1,000-an-ounce barrier on Monday, with strong demand from the auto industry and investor bullishness pushing prices to their highest level since 2001.

