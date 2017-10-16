Trump to Meet With Yellen to Discuss Fed Chief Renomination

President Donald Trump plans to meet Thursday with Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen to discuss the possibility of nominating her for a second term as central-bank chief, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Senate Panel Sets Hearing Next Week for SEC Nominees

The Senate Banking Committee is set to hold a confirmation hearing next week for the Trump administration's two nominees to fill vacancies at the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TD Ameritrade Revamps Commission-Free ETF Lineup

TD Ameritrade is overhauling its commission-free ETF trading platform, adding dozens of new funds and jettisoning all offerings from Vanguard Group.

5 Things to Watch in Morgan Stanley's Results

Morgan Stanley is scheduled to report third-quarter results Tuesday morning. Here's what you should watch:

5 Things to Watch in Goldman Sachs's Results

Goldman Sachs is expected to report third-quarter results Tuesday morning before the U.S. stock market opens. Here's what to look for:

Supreme Court to Hear AmEx Antitrust Case

The Supreme Court intervened in a high-stakes case for the credit-card industry, saying it will review a government antitrust challenge to American Express rules that bar merchants from steering customers to cards that charge lower fees.

J.P. Morgan's Dimon May Hate Bitcoin, but He Loves Blockchain

CEO James Dimon recently trashed the digital currency bitcoin, but he likes the blockchain technology that underpins it. The nation's largest bank rolled out a pilot program using the record-keeping technology.

Blackstone Targets Millionaire Next Door

Blackstone Group is pushing aggressively into products for retail investors, betting it can raise as much from them over the long term as it does from the institutions that form the main source of its $371 billion of assets.

Bank of Canada Survey Points to Healthy Business Sentiment

Canadian firms' outlook for sales growth remains healthy, while investment and hiring intentions have cooled from the previous quarter, the Bank of Canada said.

Think Everyone is Doing Coin Offerings? Not This Blockchain Startup

The flavor of the month in startup fundraising is the "initial coin offering," a seemingly unregulated method of capital raising that has allowed tiny, unknown companies to raise tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars.

