Facebook Buys TBH, a Teen-Targeted Anonymous Poll App

Facebook, which is trying to make inroads with younger users, said Monday that it bought TBH, an anonymous polling app that has become an overnight sensation among teens.

Verizon FiOS Stops Carrying Univision

Spanish-language broadcaster Univision has gone dark in Verizon FiOS homes Monday afternoon as the two sides have been unable to come to terms on a new distribution agreement.

Redstone's Ex-Companion Sues His Daughter, Grandson

Manuela Herzer, a former companion of Sumner Redstone, has sued his daughter and grandson for more than $100 million, alleging they effectively ran a criminal enterprise to illegally spy on her and oust her from the media mogul's life.

TMX Group to Review Listed Marijuana Companies With U.S. Operations

The operator of Canada's two biggest stock exchanges said Monday that it will conduct a review of the legality of its listed cannabis companies with U.S. operations and may delist them if the firms' business activities violate U.S. federal law.

Airbus, Bombardier in Deal for CSeries Jet Business

Bombardier is in discussions to roll its CSeries passenger jet business into a joint venture with Airbus as the Canadian company struggles to overcome stalled aircraft orders and harsh U.S. trade tariff rulings, people familiar with the talks said.

Significant Flaw Discovered in Wi-Fi Security Protocol

A bug in the software used to connect the world's wireless devices could give hackers a new way to snoop on Wi-Fi traffic, sending device manufacturers scrambling to release patches.

Netflix Needs to Keep Feeding the Beast

Netflix investors covet growth above all other metrics, so shares shrugged off the new spending forecast after the company once again saw a strong jump in streaming subscribers for the third quarter

McKinsey Cites Violations of Its Standards in South Africa Deal

McKinsey & Co. said it had disciplined some staff for violating professional standards on a contract with Eskom, South Africa's state-owned power company.

P&G Says Nelson Peltz Lost Bid for Board Seat by About 0.2% of Share Count

Procter & Gamble said it beat Nelson Peltz by 6.15 million votes, only about 0.2% of its shares outstanding, a slim difference that is now headed to a weekslong recount to determine the final outcome of the most-expensive proxy fight in history.

Impax Laboratories and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Near Merger Agreement

Impax Laboratories Inc. and Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC are close to agreement on a merger that would create the nation's fifth-largest generic-drug company by revenue, according to people familiar with the matter.

