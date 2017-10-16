Netflix Again Tops Forecasts for Subscriber Growth

Netflix continued to exceed its subscriber-growth estimates, both at home and abroad, as the company said it expects to spend even more on original programming next year to help lure viewers amid an increasingly competitive streaming market.

Weinstein Co. Negotiating Possible Sale

Private-equity firm Colony Capital is in talks to buy Weinstein Co.'s assets, the two companies said Monday, after the studio was tarnished in recent weeks by accusations that former co-chairman Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed and assaulted dozens of women.

Nordstrom Family Suspends Effort to Go Private

The Nordstrom family has suspended efforts to take the department-store chain private after struggling to raise enough financing for the leveraged buyout, in the latest sign of how much investors have soured on the retail industry.

Mercedes Maker Eyes Revamp, Paving Way For Possible Spin Off

Germany's Daimler is dividing its businesses into three registered companies, saying the move will give the units more entrepreneurial freedom as Silicon Valley challenges auto makers on self-driving cars.

Wells Fargo To Compensate Customers for Volatility ETPs

Wells Fargo & Co. agreed to compensate customers after recommending complex exchange-traded products linked to stock market volatility, without fully understanding the securities' risks.

Supreme Court to Consider Microsoft Email Case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to decide whether email providers have to comply with search warrants seeking customer messages if the data is stored outside the U.S.

Allergan Loses Patent Fight in Federal Court

A U.S. District Court ruled patents for one of Allergan's best-selling drugs are invalid, potentially opening the door for generic competition.

Large Sears Investor Leaves Company Board

Sears Holdings director Bruce Berkowitz, whose firm holds a 27% stake in the retailer, is resigning from company's board later this month after less than two years in the role.

Aramark to Buy Avendra and AmeriPride

Food-service giant Aramark plans to acquire two closely held companies for $2.35 billion, its largest deals since going public nearly four years ago.

How Google's Quantum Computer Could Change the World

The ultra-powerful machine has the potential to disrupt everything from science and medicine to national security-assuming it works

October 16, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)