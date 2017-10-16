Health Care Down After Trump Mention of Drug Prices -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies fell after President Donald Trump raised the issue of drug prices. During a press conference with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Mr. Trump expressed his desire to address "out of control prescription-drug costs," The Wall Street Journal reported. Allergan declined after a judge invalidated the patent on the drug maker's second best-seller, the Restasis eye drug, opening the door for generic competition from Teva Pharmaceutical and others.
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 16, 2017 16:44 ET (20:44 GMT)