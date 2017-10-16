Airbus and Bombardier Ink 20-Year Passenger Jet Partnership -- Update

Bombardier Inc. is in discussions to roll its CSeries passenger jet business into a joint venture with Airbus SE as the Canadian company struggles to overcome stalled aircraft orders and harsh U.S. trade tariff rulings, people familiar with the talks said.

A deal could be announced soon, the people said, but the talks could still falter.

Montreal-based Bombardier has explored a variety of strategic options with potential partners in recent months, but discussions took on a new urgency following a pair of recent U.S. trade tariff decisions that would potentially quadruple the cost of CSeries jets sold in the U.S., one of the people said.

France's Airbus is a much bigger player than Bombardier in the lucrative narrow-body jet market but faces pressure to consolidate as new competitors from China and Russia are set to deliver new narrow-body jets as early as 2019. Airbus has sold more than 5,000 of its A320 new family of single-aisle jets. Bombardier has orders for 237 CSeries aircraft, the last of which was announced in December.

TORONTO -- Airbus SE is acquiring a 50.01% stake in Bombardier Inc's CSeries jets in a bid to restore market confidence in the struggling passenger aircraft.

Airbus CEO Tom Enders said the company was not investing any money upfront for its majority stake, but it will provide ongoing funding support. When the partnership deal closes, Bombardier will be left with a 31% stake in the CSeries

Canada's Innovation Minister, Navdeep Bains, said in a statement the Airbus-Bombardier pact would be subject to a review under the country's foreign-investment laws. Under Canadian law, the government reserves the right to reject a foreign takeover or investment if officials deem the transaction would not bring a substantial benefit to the economy.

However, Mr. Bains said that "on the surface," the Airbus deal for Bombardier's CSeries "would help position the C Series for success by combining excellence in innovation with increased market access and an unrivaled global salesforce."

Canada has been a crucial backer of the CSeries. It provided financial assistance earlier this year to Bombardier, in terms of a C$372.5 million loan, to help the company develop the CSeries and Global 700 aircraft. However, the federal financing was short of the initial demand from Bombardier for a $1 billion lifeline.

