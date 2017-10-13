Why It Is Time to Integrate Corporate Social Responsibility Into Your Business Model

Corporate social responsibility (CSR) is no longer just a nice-to-have differentiator. It's practically a requirement for any business if it is to succeed with consumers and talent in today's world.

Ninety percent of consumers expect companies to do more than aim for maximum profits these days, and 84 percent of consumers actively seek out companies with strong CSR components, according to a new infographic compiled by Norwich University Online.

Employees, too, are looking to work for socially responsible companies, with some workers even reporting that they'd take a pay cut in exchange for a job at a socially responsible employer.

Below, check out the full infographic from Norwich University on the importance of CSR and how to get it right: