What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

The administration will end billions of dollars in payments to insurers under the ACA program, but Trump has told at least one lawmaker that the payments may continue if a bipartisan deal is reached on health care.

The president is expected to announce Friday that he won't certify Iran is complying with the 2015 nuclear agreement.

The Palestinian Authority and Hamas agreed to reconcile but offered few details on security in Gaza that had been key to negotiations.

Pakistani forces aided by U.S. intelligence freed an American-Canadian family from captivity by militants.

House Republicans are moving toward an agreement that preserves part of the federal deduction for state and local taxes.

Over 20 major fires continued to burn across Northern California, leaving at least 31 people dead.

The House passed a bill to provide $36.5 billion in disaster relief for victims of hurricanes and wildfires, as well as credit to aid Puerto Rico.

The U.S. will withdraw from Unesco, the State Department said, citing the body's "anti-Israel bias."

Kelly defended his moves to manage the West Wing and brushed off talk that he was frustrated in the post.

An EU negotiator said he won't recommend that Brexit talks with Britain advance, citing a lack of progress.

