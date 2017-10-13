What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (October 13, 2017).

AT&T disclosed that its losses of traditional-TV customers worsened in the latest quarter, fueling concern about pressures being exerted by cord-cutting.

J.P. Morgan and Citigroup posted higher profits as credit-card lending and a tight rein on costs offset downbeat trading results.

Stocks pulled back from Wednesday's records as bank shares fell. The Dow lost 31.88 points to 22841.01.

Trump is nearing a decision on his pick to lead the Fed and met Wednesday with Stanford economist John Taylor, one of four candidates.

Amazon has suspended studio chief Roy Price in the wake of allegations of mismanagement and sexual harassment, and criticism of his ties with Harvey Weinstein.

New York City police are re-examining allegations of sexual abuse by Weinstein.

Fidelity fired a star stock picker last month for allegedly sexually harassing a junior female employee.

Goldman is acquiring Genesis, a Los Angeles firm that backs investors seeking to flip houses.

Samsung Electronics forecast that third-quarter profit will be its highest ever. Separately, CEO Kwon said he plans to step down.

Equifax said its website was used to serve "malicious content" to consumers due to code created by a vendor.

Facebook said it will disclose the types of people Russian-backed ads targeted around the election.

