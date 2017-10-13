Palmer Luckey 'Can't Really Talk About' Oculus, Facebook

What does Oculus co-founder Palmer Luckey think of the company's latest announcements? Not much.

Luckey left Facebook-owned Oculus VR in March under a cloud of controversy, and he's kept a relatively low profile since then. But he was spotted at this week's Oculus Connect developer conference, where he was happy to speak with developers at length about his thoughts on VR.

But when asked questions about his former company—from the $199 Oculus Go to the firm's growing popularity—he declined to comment. "Can't really talk about it," he said to laughs from developers.

Last year, Luckey found himself embroiled in a controversy over his donation to a pro-Donald Trump organization called Nimble America, which created anti-Hillary Clinton memes. The donation reportedly put him at odds with liberal-leaning Silicon Valley, and eventually led to his departure from Oculus.

Since then, Luckey has founded new startup focused on surveillance technology and defending military bases and borders. But he remains bullish on VR technology.

"I had a lot of meetings yesterday and today," Luckey said when asked why he was at the show. "A lot of the stuff that I wanted to see, I'm going to be able to see."

On the floor, Luckey attracted a group of over a dozen developers, some of whom sought selfies with him. Topics he was glad to discuss included bitcoin, which he predicts will one day reach $100,000 in value, how VR will expand the gaming industry, and why he doesn't support VR directly interfacing with the user's brain.

"I'm not going to give anybody read-write access to my brain," he said. "You're not going to have the ability to erase things, or write things or stimulate things that you shouldn't."

A last-ditch effort to get some Facebook-Oculus gossip failed, though. When asked to elaborate on why he declined to comment, Luckey shook his head. "If I can't comment, I can't comment on why I can't comment," he said.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.