U.S. Consumer Prices Rose in September

Continue Reading Below

Consumer prices jumped in September due to a hurricane-caused increase in gasoline prices, but underlying inflation appeared tame, potentially raising questions for Federal Reserve policy makers.

U.S. Retail Sales Rose 1.6% in September

Spending at U.S. retailers rebounded strongly last month, boosted by surging car sales and higher gasoline prices in the wake of several devastating hurricanes

Stocks Poised for Fresh Records

Stocks climbed toward fresh records Friday, even as shares of big banks struggled.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Mnuchin Says Parts of Tax Plan Would Be Temporary

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that some parts of a Republican plan to overhaul the tax code, including a provision to allow businesses to immediately write off investments, would only be temporary.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Surged in Early October

A measure of U.S. consumer sentiment rose swiftly in the first half of October to its highest level since 2004, a robust sign for household spending this fall.

ECB's Constâncio Says Post-Election Inflation 'Never Materialized'

ECB Vice President Vítor Constâncio said the strong growth and higher inflation financial markets hoped for in the latter part of last year "never materialized", which has made it harder for major central banks to reach their inflation goals.

Weidmann: ECB Doesn't Need to Constantly 'Push on the Gas'

The European Central Bank should start reducing its bond purchases as the eurozone economy picks up, German central-bank president Jens Weidmann argued ahead of a policy meeting where the ECB is expected to lay out its next steps.

Austrian Official Doesn't See 'Taper Tantrum' When ECB Curbs QE Program

The European Central Bank is likely to avoid a "tantrum" in financial markets when it starts to scale down its giant bond-buying program next year, a top ECB official said.

Strong Chinese Crude Imports Boost Oil Prices

Oil prices jumped on a mix of factors, including bullish Chinese data and geopolitical risks from oil-rich regions in the Middle East.

CFTC, EU Reach Swaps Agreements as New European Rules Loom

U.S. and European policy makers Friday took steps toward harmonizing postcrisis swap rules with agreements that will allow U.S. and European firms to follow home region rules while doing business across the Atlantic.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 13, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)