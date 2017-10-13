U.S. Retail Sales Rose 1.6% in September

Continue Reading Below

Spending at U.S. retailers rebounded strongly last month, boosted by surging car sales and higher gasoline prices in the wake of several devastating hurricanes

U.S. Consumer Prices Rose in September

U.S. consumer prices rose steadily for the second straight month in September, reflecting rising gasoline costs following hurricanes striking the southern U.S.

Global Stocks Touch New Highs

Stocks found fresh momentum, with a popular gauge of global equities on track to end at its highest on record.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Fed Should Not Make Policy Based On Rules, Fed's Rosengren Says

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston leader Eric Rosengren warned on Friday that setting monetary policy by formulas alone can lead to bad outcomes for the economy

Fed's Bostic Still Sees Third Rate Increase This Year

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said he hasn't yet seen evidence that would deter the central bank from raising rates a third time this year.

China Shows More Signs of Economic Strength Before Party Congress

China reported a strong rise in both exports and imports in September, underlining the resilience of the world's second-largest economy ahead of next week's major Communist Party gathering.

Strong Chinese Crude Imports Boost Oil Prices

Oil prices jumped on a mix of factors, including bullish Chinese data and geopolitical risks from oil-rich regions in the Middle East.

Chinese Cities Buy Off Housing Glut With Borrowed Money

A push by the Chinese government to ease local housing gluts and fill empty apartments is creating a different headache by driving indebted cities deeper into the red.

EU to Press New Measures Against North Korea, Venezuela

European governments are preparing to raise pressure on North Korea and Venezuela, in line with the priorities of the Trump administration, even as Washington throws into doubt the future of the Iranian nuclear agreement.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 13, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)