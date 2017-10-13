Global Stocks Touch New Highs

Stocks found fresh momentum, with a popular gauge of global equities on track to end at its highest on record.

Fed's Bostic Still Sees Third Rate Increase This Year

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said he hasn't yet seen evidence that would deter the central bank from raising rates a third time this year.

China Shows More Signs of Economic Strength Before Party Congress

China reported a strong rise in both exports and imports in September, underlining the resilience of the world's second-largest economy ahead of next week's major Communist Party gathering.

Strong Chinese Crude Imports Boost Oil Prices

Oil prices jumped on a mix of factors, including bullish Chinese data and geopolitical risks from oil-rich regions in the Middle East.

Central Bankers Use Moment of Calm to Debate How to Fight Next Crisis

Central bankers, basking in a moment of synchronized growth and a global economy less dependent on easy-money policies, are thinking about what they will do when the next economic meltdown happens.

ECB Official Warns About Extending Bond-Buying Programs

Central banks risk destabilizing the financial system if they extend bond-buying programs for too long, a top European Central Bank official warns.

Draghi Says ECB's Negative Rates Have Been a Success

President Mario Draghi said the ECB's negative interest-rate policies haven't hurt bank profitability as critics suggested they would, and he reiterated guidance that asset purchases would continue until officials see a sustained improvement in the inflation outlook.

Bank of England Chief Economist Warns Against Loosening Financial Rules

Regulators need to resist "siren voices" calling for the rollback of financial regulation, the Bank of England's chief economist said Friday.

What Singapore Tells Us About the Global Economy

Singapore, viewed as bellwether of global trade, said its economy grew at a sharply faster pace in the third quarter, driven by a surging manufacturing sector and strong demand for technology.

South Korea Needs to Diversify Trade Beyond U.S. and China, Finance Minister Says

South Korea's finance minister said Seoul should lessen its trade reliance on the U.S. and China as it seeks to resolve economic spats with its two largest trading partners.

