Global Stocks Pause, but Fresh Highs Possible in Asia

Stocks showed little movement Friday as markets opened in the Asia Pacific region, but more new highs could be in store with Japan topping 21000 for the first time since 1996.

China's Exports Grow for 7th Straight Month in September

China's exports rose 8.1% in September, a seventh straight month of growth on continued strength in external demand for goods from the world's second-largest economy.

China, South Korea Seal Currency Deal Despite U.S. Missile Defense

South Korea and China have agreed to renew their currency swap agreement after they let their previous deal expire, in an apparent bid to contain the fallout over Seoul hosting a U.S. missile system that Beijing opposes.

Four Candidates Vie So Far to Be Fed Chief

President Donald Trump's top candidates so far to be the next Fed chief are current Chairwoman Janet Yellen, Fed governor Jerome Powell, Stanford University economist John Taylor and former Fed governor Kevin Warsh.

Trump Interviews Stanford Economist John Taylor for Fed Chairman Job

President Donald Trump is nearing a decision on whom to pick to lead the Federal Reserve, and met Wednesday with one of four candidates, Stanford University economist John Taylor.

What You Need to Know About John Taylor

Stanford University economist John Taylor is the latest candidate for Federal Reserve chief to meet with President Donald Trump. Mr. Taylor, a longtime adviser to Republican presidents and presidential candidates and a former Treasury Department official, has been a vocal critic of the Fed's recent monetary policy. Here's what you should know about his views.

Central Bankers Use Moment of Calm to Debate How to Fight Next Crisis

Central bankers, basking in a moment of synchronized growth and a global economy less dependent on easy-money policies, are thinking about what they will do when the next economic meltdown happens.

ECB Official Warns About Extending Bond-Buying Programs

Central banks risk destabilizing the financial system if they extend bond-buying programs for too long, a top European Central Bank official warns.

Draghi Says ECB's Negative Rates Have Been a Success

President Mario Draghi said the ECB's negative interest-rate policies haven't hurt bank profitability as critics suggested they would, and he reiterated guidance that asset purchases would continue until officials see a sustained improvement in the inflation outlook.

Bank of England Chief Economist Warns Against Loosening Financial Rules

Regulators need to resist "siren voices" calling for the rollback of financial regulation, the Bank of England's chief economist said Friday.

