Fed's Bostic Still Sees Third Rate Increase This Year

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said he hasn't yet seen evidence that would deter the central bank from raising rates a third time this year.

Citigroup, Deutsche, HSBC Agree to $132 Million Settlement in Libor Scandal

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, and HSBC have agreed to pay about $132 million in total to resolve accusations they rigged a lending benchmark.

Four Candidates Vie So Far to Be Fed Chief

President Donald Trump's top candidates so far to be the next Fed chief are current Chairwoman Janet Yellen, Fed governor Jerome Powell, Stanford University economist John Taylor and former Fed governor Kevin Warsh.

Trump Interviews Stanford Economist John Taylor for Fed Chairman Job

President Donald Trump is nearing a decision on whom to pick to lead the Federal Reserve, and met Wednesday with one of four candidates, Stanford University economist John Taylor.

Automated-Trading Supervision Should Target 'True Risks,' CFTC Official Says

The CFTC needs to take a fundamentally different approach to regulating automated trading than the course pursued under the Obama administration, Republican Commissioner Brian Quintenz said in an interview.

What You Need to Know About John Taylor

Stanford University economist John Taylor is the latest candidate for Federal Reserve chief to meet with President Donald Trump. Mr. Taylor, a longtime adviser to Republican presidents and presidential candidates and a former Treasury Department official, has been a vocal critic of the Fed's recent monetary policy. Here's what you should know about his views.

World Bank Launches Women's Fund Championed by Ivanka Trump

The Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative, conceived by the president's daughter and senior adviser, aims to provide over $1 billion in financing for entrepreneurs and small-business owners.

Star Fidelity Manager Fired Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Gavin Baker, a star stock picker at Fidelity Investments, was fired last month after being accused of sexually harassing a junior female employee. Mr. Baker "strenuously" denies the allegations, according to his spokesman.

Cost Cuts, Credit-Card Lending Buoy Bank Earnings

Growth in credit-card lending and a tight rein on costs boosted third-quarter profits at J.P. Morgan Chase and Citigroup offsetting downbeat trading results and a still-challenging interest-rate environment.

Equifax Removes Webpage to Investigate Possible Hacking

Embattled Equifax Inc. has moved one of its webpages offline as the company looks into whether hackers tried to breach its systems this week.

October 13, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)