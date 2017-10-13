Four Candidates Vie So Far to Be Fed Chief

President Donald Trump's top candidates so far to be the next Fed chief are current Chairwoman Janet Yellen, Fed governor Jerome Powell, Stanford University economist John Taylor and former Fed governor Kevin Warsh.

Trump Interviews Stanford Economist John Taylor for Fed Chairman Job

President Donald Trump is nearing a decision on whom to pick to lead the Federal Reserve, and met Wednesday with one of four candidates, Stanford University economist John Taylor.

What You Need to Know About John Taylor

Stanford University economist John Taylor is the latest candidate for Federal Reserve chief to meet with President Donald Trump. Mr. Taylor, a longtime adviser to Republican presidents and presidential candidates and a former Treasury Department official, has been a vocal critic of the Fed's recent monetary policy. Here's what you should know about his views.

World Bank Launches Women's Fund Championed by Ivanka Trump

The Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative, conceived by the president's daughter and senior adviser, aims to provide over $1 billion in financing for entrepreneurs and small-business owners.

Star Fidelity Manager Fired Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Gavin Baker, a star stock picker at Fidelity Investments, was fired last month after being accused of sexually harassing a junior female employee. Mr. Baker "strenuously" denies the allegations, according to his spokesman.

Cost Cuts, Credit-Card Lending Buoy Bank Earnings

Growth in credit-card lending and a tight rein on costs boosted third-quarter profits at J.P. Morgan Chase and Citigroup offsetting downbeat trading results and a still-challenging interest-rate environment.

Equifax Removes Webpage to Investigate Possible Hacking

Embattled Equifax Inc. has moved one of its webpages offline as the company looks into whether hackers tried to breach its systems this week.

Goldman Sachs to Lend to House-Flippers

Goldman Sachs is acquiring Genesis Capital, a private Los Angeles firm that backs investors seeking to buy, renovate and quickly sell single-family homes.

HSBC Names John Flint as Chief Executive

HSBC Holdings named retail head John Flint as its next chief executive, signaling continuity in the Asia-focused bank's strategy.

Bitcoin Surges Above $5,200 on Hopes of Renewed China Trade

Bitcoin set a fresh record above $5,200 as investors bet on China easing trading restrictions and reacted to a prominent hedge fund manager predicting the price of the virtual currency could rise to $10,000 within a year.

October 13, 2017 00:15 ET (04:15 GMT)