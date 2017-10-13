Strong Chinese Crude Imports Boost Oil Prices

Oil prices jumped on a mix of factors, including bullish Chinese data and geopolitical risks from oil-rich regions in the Middle East.

Trump Expected Not to Certify Iran Compliance With Nuclear Pact

President Donald Trump is expected to announce Friday that he won't certify that Iran is complying with the 2015 international nuclear agreement and will take Tehran to task more broadly for practices ranging from missile tests to support of violent groups, U.S. officials said.

Chevron Loses Taste for Oil in Great Australian Bight

The U.S. company has abandoned plans for deep-water exploration wells in the 1,000-mile stretch of ocean off southern Australia, citing low oil prices.

Westinghouse Seeks to Tap Bankruptcy Loan to Shore Up Global Nuclear Business

Parts of Westinghouse Electric's global nuclear business are in urgent need of financial aid and the company is asking to tap its bankruptcy financing to shore them up.

U.S. Oil Inventories Decline More Than Expected

U.S. inventories of oil fell by 2.7 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 6, more than the 1.7 million barrels expected, as gasoline supplies rose and refinery activity sped up, according to EIA data.

Global Oil Supply Lifted by Steady U.S. Production, IEA Says

The world's oil supply expanded in September on the back of steady U.S. production growth, even as the global market continued to show signs of rebalancing, the International Energy Agency said.

Natural Gas Prices Settle Higher on Anticipation of Colder Temperatures

Natural-gas prices settled higher Thursday, boosted by investor bets on colder temperatures and data showing an addition to stockpiles last week that was roughly in line with expectations.

Judge Issues Temporary Restraining Order in Energy Future-Vistra Tax Fight

A bankruptcy judge issued a temporary restraining order barring Vistra Energy from filing a tax return that runs afoul of an agreement reached as it exited from bankruptcy last year.

A Colder Winter May Finally Be Coming for Natural Gas Bulls

Natural gas bulls have been disappointed by winter for two years in a row. Now they're giving it one more shot.

BNP Paribas to Stop Financing Shale, Oil Sands Projects

French lender BNP Paribas said it will no longer finance shale and oil sands projects, in one of the clearest signs the banking industry is re-evaluating its relationship with the oil sector amid mounting pressure from investors.

