Bayer to Sell Assets to BASF for $7 Billion

Continue Reading Below

Bayer said it has agreed to sell parts of its crop-science business to rival BASF, a bid to assuage regulators as the German chemical conglomerate seeks approval for its $57 billion acquisition of U.S. seed maker Monsanto.

Citigroup, Deutsche, HSBC Agree to $132 Million Settlement in Libor Scandal

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, and HSBC have agreed to pay about $132 million in total to resolve accusations they rigged a lending benchmark.

Samsung Expects Another Quarter of Record Profit; CEO to Resign

Samsung Electronics, continuing to see roaring demand for its components, is forecasting third-quarter profits will be the company's highest ever. Chief Executive Kwon Oh-hyun, who has overseen the firm's lucrative components business, also said he will resign.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

HP Forecasts a Good 2018 for Profit

HP Inc. expects 2018 to be another good year, with profit projections beating Wall Street expectations, and it's pledging to continue to return most of its cash to shareholders.

Amazon Suspends Entertainment Chief Roy Price

Amazon.com suspended the head of its entertainment studio, Roy Price, in the wake of allegations of mismanagement and sexual harassment and criticism of his close business relationship with Harvey Weinstein.

Chevron Loses Taste for Oil in Great Australian Bight

The U.S. company has abandoned plans for deep-water exploration wells in the 1,000-mile stretch of ocean off southern Australia, citing low oil prices.

FAA Orders Inspections of Engines on Most Airbus A380s

U.S. air-safety regulators have issued an emergency order requiring airlines to inspect engines on roughly 120 Airbus A380 superjumbo jets world-wide, prompted by an engine that violently broke apart during a recent Air France flight.

MGM Officially Disputes Part of Police Timeline in Vegas Shooting

The owner of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino claims the wounding of a security guard by Stephen Paddock occurred moments before shootings began, a much shorter time frame than the six minutes attributed by law enforcement.

Drinking Beer Alone Could Work Better for Asahi in China

The Japanese company is set to ditch its investment in Tsingtao. Following the strategy of other foreign brewers in China could be more profitable

Hostess Latest Food Maker to Plan Leadership Change

Hostess Brands Inc. joined the ranks of food companies changing leaders as Bill Toler said he plans to retire in March, just over a year after taking the Twinkie-maker public again.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 13, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)