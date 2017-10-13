On Our Radar

India's Exports Growth Strengthens in September

By Anant Vijay Kala Features Dow Jones Newswires

NEW DELHI –  India's exports grew 25.7% from a year earlier to $28.61 billion in September, government data showed Friday.

That was sharply higher than August's 10.3% rise.

Imports rose 18.1% to $37.6 billion, helping narrow the trade deficit in September to $8.98 billion from $9.07 billion a year earlier.

The stronger exports will cheer policymakers as they look to counter criticism that the government's mismangement has pushed growth in the South Asian economy to a three-year low.

