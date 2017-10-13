India's Exports Growth Strengthens in September

NEW DELHI – India's exports grew 25.7% from a year earlier to $28.61 billion in September, government data showed Friday.
That was sharply higher than August's 10.3% rise.
Imports rose 18.1% to $37.6 billion, helping narrow the trade deficit in September to $8.98 billion from $9.07 billion a year earlier.
The stronger exports will cheer policymakers as they look to counter criticism that the government's mismangement has pushed growth in the South Asian economy to a three-year low.
October 13, 2017 08:59 ET (12:59 GMT)