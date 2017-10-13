EU Commission Approves Atlantia's Abertis Bid

The European Commission said Friday it has approved Italian toll-road operator Atlantia SpA's (ATL.MI) proposed takeover of Spain's Abertis Infraestructuras SA (ABE.MC).

In a press release the Commission said the proposed transaction raised no competition concerns due to the presence of significant competitors in the market, a lack of geographical overlaps between the two companies' road networks and the fact that toll-road concessions are a highly regulated market.

Atlantia received approval for its 16.3 billion euros ($19.3 billion) offer from the Spanish market regulator on Monday. Any further suitors now have until Oct. 24 to submit rival bids.

Various media sources have reported that Spain's Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA (ACS.MC) is likely to launch a counterbid next week.

