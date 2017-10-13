Correction to VanEck's Stake in Sibanye Gold

(VanEck has increased its shareholding to 10.2% from 7%, not bought a 10.2% shareholding. "VanEck Buys 10% Stake in Sibanye Gold," at 1219 GMT, incorrectly said VanEck had bought a 10.2% stake in the second paragraph and headline. The correct version follows:)

Sibanye Gold Ltd. (SGL.JO) said Friday that Van Eck Associates Corporation--a New York-based investment management company also known as VanEck--had increased its stake in the company.

The Gold miner reported that VanEck acquired shares that increased its shareholding to 10.2%, from 7%, of all issued company stock. The increase makes it the second-largest individual shareholder, according to FactSet.

BCX Gold Investment Holdings Ltd. is the largest individual shareholder, with 13% according to FactSet.

Sibanye Gold has a market capitalization of 34.93 billion rand ($2.59 billion).

