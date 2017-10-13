China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, October 13 2017
Continue Reading Below
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 723,038 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Oct-17 11,230 11,235 11,200 11,220 11,185 35 38 574
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Nov-17 11,400 11,495 11,285 11,390 11,275 115 7,330 29,286
Jan-18 13,420 13,680 13,360 13,505 13,245 260 646,960 334,588
Mar-18 13,670 13,805 13,670 13,735 13,475 260 4 588
Apr-18 - - - 13,540 13,540 0 0 72
May-18 13,835 14,100 13,795 13,945 13,685 260 64,868 89,116
Jun-18 13,365 14,060 13,365 13,860 13,665 195 42 1,092
Jul-18 13,970 14,110 13,950 14,020 13,815 205 28 1,224
Aug-18 14,035 14,190 14,035 14,135 13,855 280 16 1,164
Sep-18 14,165 14,400 14,130 14,275 14,005 270 3,752 13,286
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 13, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)