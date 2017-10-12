On Our Radar

USDA Supply/Demand: World Wheat - Oct 12

Features Dow Jones Newswires

World Wheat Supply and Use

(Million metric tons)

==============================================================================

beginning domestic ending

stocks prod imports feed total export stocks

==============================================================================

2017/18 (Projected)

World

Sep 255.83 744.85 179.35 140.61 737.54 180.03 263.14

Oct 256.58 751.19 178.93 141.49 739.63 180.04 268.13

United States

Sep 32.23 47.33 4.08 4.08 31.73 26.54 25.38

Oct 32.13 47.37 4.08 3.27 30.92 26.54 26.13

Total foreign

Sep 223.60 697.52 175.27 136.53 705.81 153.50 237.76

Oct 224.44 703.81 174.85 138.23 708.71 153.51 242.00

Major exporters

Sep 24.18 215.37 7.11 62.10 148.35 79.00 19.31

Oct 24.40 217.04 7.11 63.10 149.35 79.00 20.20

Argentina Sep 0.32 17.50 0.01 0.10 5.90 11.50 0.43

Oct 0.32 17.50 0.01 0.10 5.90 11.50 0.43

Australia Sep 6.55 22.50 0.15 3.50 7.00 18.50 3.70

Oct 6.73 21.50 0.15 3.50 7.00 18.00 3.38

Canada Sep 6.87 26.50 0.45 3.00 8.20 20.50 5.12

Oct 6.87 27.00 0.45 3.00 8.20 21.00 5.12

EU-27 Sep 10.45 148.87 6.50 55.50 127.25 28.50 10.07

Oct 10.49 151.04 6.50 56.50 128.25 28.50 11.28

Major importers

Sep 152.61 203.15 93.23 30.28 276.69 6.52 165.78

Oct 152.90 203.30 93.73 30.28 276.54 6.52 166.87

Brazil Sep 2.23 5.20 7.20 0.50 11.70 1.00 1.93

Oct 2.38 5.10 7.30 0.50 11.70 1.00 2.08

China Sep 111.05 130.00 3.00 13.00 116.00 0.80 127.25

Oct 111.05 130.00 3.00 13.00 116.00 0.80 127.25

Sel. Mideast Sep 13.03 19.48 17.90 5.02 40.07 0.74 9.60

Oct 13.04 19.48 18.20 5.02 40.22 0.74 9.76

N Africa Sep 13.66 17.80 28.25 2.18 45.38 0.69 13.65

Oct 13.86 18.15 28.35 2.18 45.08 0.69 14.60

Pakistan Sep 4.33 26.20 0.03 0.90 25.40 0.60 4.56

Oct 4.33 26.20 0.03 0.90 25.40 0.60 4.56

SE Asia Sep 6.26 0.00 25.85 7.69 24.14 1.03 6.94

Oct 6.20 0.00 25.85 7.69 24.14 1.03 6.88

Selected other

India Sep 9.42 96.00 4.00 5.00 99.00 0.50 9.92

Oct 9.80 98.38 3.50 5.00 100.00 0.50 11.18

FSU-12 Sep 21.94 137.27 7.96 31.10 82.19 57.49 27.49

Oct 21.93 138.27 7.96 31.60 82.69 57.49 27.99

Russia Sep 10.84 81.00 0.50 20.00 43.00 32.50 16.84

Oct 10.83 82.00 0.50 20.50 43.50 32.50 17.33

Kazakhstan Sep 3.96 14.00 0.05 2.10 6.90 7.50 3.61

Oct 3.96 14.00 0.05 2.10 6.90 7.50 3.61

Ukraine Sep 1.78 26.50 0.03 3.50 10.00 16.50 1.81

Oct 1.78 26.50 0.03 3.50 10.00 16.50 1.81

==============================================================================

