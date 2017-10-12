USDA Supply/Demand: World Wheat - Oct 12

World Wheat Supply and Use
(Million metric tons)
==============================================================================
beginning domestic ending
stocks prod imports feed total export stocks
==============================================================================
2017/18 (Projected)
World
Sep 255.83 744.85 179.35 140.61 737.54 180.03 263.14
Oct 256.58 751.19 178.93 141.49 739.63 180.04 268.13
United States
Sep 32.23 47.33 4.08 4.08 31.73 26.54 25.38
Oct 32.13 47.37 4.08 3.27 30.92 26.54 26.13
Total foreign
Sep 223.60 697.52 175.27 136.53 705.81 153.50 237.76
Oct 224.44 703.81 174.85 138.23 708.71 153.51 242.00
Major exporters
Sep 24.18 215.37 7.11 62.10 148.35 79.00 19.31
Oct 24.40 217.04 7.11 63.10 149.35 79.00 20.20
Argentina Sep 0.32 17.50 0.01 0.10 5.90 11.50 0.43
Oct 0.32 17.50 0.01 0.10 5.90 11.50 0.43
Australia Sep 6.55 22.50 0.15 3.50 7.00 18.50 3.70
Oct 6.73 21.50 0.15 3.50 7.00 18.00 3.38
Canada Sep 6.87 26.50 0.45 3.00 8.20 20.50 5.12
Oct 6.87 27.00 0.45 3.00 8.20 21.00 5.12
EU-27 Sep 10.45 148.87 6.50 55.50 127.25 28.50 10.07
Oct 10.49 151.04 6.50 56.50 128.25 28.50 11.28
Major importers
Sep 152.61 203.15 93.23 30.28 276.69 6.52 165.78
Oct 152.90 203.30 93.73 30.28 276.54 6.52 166.87
Brazil Sep 2.23 5.20 7.20 0.50 11.70 1.00 1.93
Oct 2.38 5.10 7.30 0.50 11.70 1.00 2.08
China Sep 111.05 130.00 3.00 13.00 116.00 0.80 127.25
Oct 111.05 130.00 3.00 13.00 116.00 0.80 127.25
Sel. Mideast Sep 13.03 19.48 17.90 5.02 40.07 0.74 9.60
Oct 13.04 19.48 18.20 5.02 40.22 0.74 9.76
N Africa Sep 13.66 17.80 28.25 2.18 45.38 0.69 13.65
Oct 13.86 18.15 28.35 2.18 45.08 0.69 14.60
Pakistan Sep 4.33 26.20 0.03 0.90 25.40 0.60 4.56
Oct 4.33 26.20 0.03 0.90 25.40 0.60 4.56
SE Asia Sep 6.26 0.00 25.85 7.69 24.14 1.03 6.94
Oct 6.20 0.00 25.85 7.69 24.14 1.03 6.88
Selected other
India Sep 9.42 96.00 4.00 5.00 99.00 0.50 9.92
Oct 9.80 98.38 3.50 5.00 100.00 0.50 11.18
FSU-12 Sep 21.94 137.27 7.96 31.10 82.19 57.49 27.49
Oct 21.93 138.27 7.96 31.60 82.69 57.49 27.99
Russia Sep 10.84 81.00 0.50 20.00 43.00 32.50 16.84
Oct 10.83 82.00 0.50 20.50 43.50 32.50 17.33
Kazakhstan Sep 3.96 14.00 0.05 2.10 6.90 7.50 3.61
Oct 3.96 14.00 0.05 2.10 6.90 7.50 3.61
Ukraine Sep 1.78 26.50 0.03 3.50 10.00 16.50 1.81
Oct 1.78 26.50 0.03 3.50 10.00 16.50 1.81
==============================================================================
