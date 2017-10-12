On Our Radar

USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Wheat And Wheat By Class - Oct 12

U.S. Wheat Supply and Use

==============================================================================

Item 2016/2017 2017/2018

prev Oct 12 prev Oct 12

==============================================================================

Area Million acres

Planted 50.2 50.1 45.7 46.0

Harvested 43.9 43.9 38.1 37.6

Bushels

Yield per harv. acre 52.6 52.7 45.6 46.3

Million Bushels

Beginning stocks 976 976 1,184 1,181

Production 2,310 2,309 1,739 1,741

Imports 118 118 150 150

Supply, total 3,403 3,402 3,074 3,071

Food 949 949 950 950

Seed 61 61 66 66

Feed and residual 154 157 150 120

Domestic, total 1,164 1,167 1,166 1,136

Exports 1,055 1,055 975 975

Use, total 2,219 2,222 2,141 2,111

Ending stocks 1,184 1,181 933 960

avg farm prc ($/bu) 3.89 3.89 4.30 - 4.90 4.40 - 4.80

==============================================================================

U.S. Wheat by Class: Supply and Use

Year beginning Hard Hard Soft

June 1 Winter Spring Red White Durum Total

==============================================================================

2016/2017 (estimated)

Beginning Stocks 446 272 157 74 28 976

Production 1,082 491 345 286 104 2,309

Supply, Total 1,533 805 535 368 162 3,402

Domestic Use 488 249 228 99 101 1,167

Exports 455 321 92 163 24 1,055

Use, Total 943 570 320 263 126 2,222

Ending Stocks, Total 589 235 215 105 36 1,181

2017/2018 (projected)

Beginning Stocks 589 235 215 105 36 1,181

Production 750 385 292 258 55 1,741

Supply, Total 1,347 693 523 373 135 3,071

Domestic Use 470 266 212 100 88 1,136

Exports 390 265 90 210 20 975

Use, Total 860 531 302 310 108 2,111

Ending Stocks, Total Oct 487 162 221 63 27 960

Ending Stocks, Total Sep 463 146 229 70 24 933

==============================================================================

