USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Wheat And Wheat By Class - Oct 12

U.S. Wheat Supply and Use
==============================================================================
Item 2016/2017 2017/2018
prev Oct 12 prev Oct 12
==============================================================================
Area Million acres
Planted 50.2 50.1 45.7 46.0
Harvested 43.9 43.9 38.1 37.6
Bushels
Yield per harv. acre 52.6 52.7 45.6 46.3
Million Bushels
Beginning stocks 976 976 1,184 1,181
Production 2,310 2,309 1,739 1,741
Imports 118 118 150 150
Supply, total 3,403 3,402 3,074 3,071
Food 949 949 950 950
Seed 61 61 66 66
Feed and residual 154 157 150 120
Domestic, total 1,164 1,167 1,166 1,136
Exports 1,055 1,055 975 975
Use, total 2,219 2,222 2,141 2,111
Ending stocks 1,184 1,181 933 960
avg farm prc ($/bu) 3.89 3.89 4.30 - 4.90 4.40 - 4.80
==============================================================================
U.S. Wheat by Class: Supply and Use
Year beginning Hard Hard Soft
June 1 Winter Spring Red White Durum Total
==============================================================================
2016/2017 (estimated)
Beginning Stocks 446 272 157 74 28 976
Production 1,082 491 345 286 104 2,309
Supply, Total 1,533 805 535 368 162 3,402
Domestic Use 488 249 228 99 101 1,167
Exports 455 321 92 163 24 1,055
Use, Total 943 570 320 263 126 2,222
Ending Stocks, Total 589 235 215 105 36 1,181
2017/2018 (projected)
Beginning Stocks 589 235 215 105 36 1,181
Production 750 385 292 258 55 1,741
Supply, Total 1,347 693 523 373 135 3,071
Domestic Use 470 266 212 100 88 1,136
Exports 390 265 90 210 20 975
Use, Total 860 531 302 310 108 2,111
Ending Stocks, Total Oct 487 162 221 63 27 960
Ending Stocks, Total Sep 463 146 229 70 24 933
==============================================================================
