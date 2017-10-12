USDA Crop Production: U.S. Corn-Oct 12

Corn for Grain: Area Harvested, Yield, and Production by State
and United States, 2016 and Forecasted October 1, 2017
===============================================================================
Area Harvested Yield Production
State =========================================================================
2016 2017 2016 Sep 1 2017 2016 Sep 1 2017
===============================================================================
==-1,000 Acres==- ==-Bushels==- ==-1,000 Bushels==-
AL 315 235 120.0 167.0 170.0 37,800 39,245 39,950
AR 745 595 171.0 182.0 179.0 127,395 121,030 106,505
CA 100 100 185.0 178.0 184.0 18,500 17,800 18,400
CO 1,170 1,270 137.0 145.0 145.0 160,290 176,900 184,150
DE 164 170 170.0 200.0 190.0 27,880 36,000 32,300
GA 340 250 165.0 182.0 184.0 56,100 58,240 46,000
IL 11,450 11,050 197.0 189.0 192.0 2,255,650 2,069,550 2,121,600
IN 5,470 5,220 173.0 171.0 173.0 946,310 918,270 903,060
IA 13,500 12,900 203.0 187.0 191.0 2,740,500 2,449,700 2,463,900
KS 4,920 5,200 142.0 133.0 134.0 698,640 665,000 696,800
KY 1,400 1,240 159.0 171.0 174.0 222,600 215,460 215,760
LA 550 490 165.0 185.0 183.0 90,750 85,100 89,670
MD 400 425 152.0 164.0 166.0 60,800 73,800 70,550
MI 2,040 1,950 157.0 169.0 168.0 320,280 358,280 327,600
MN 8,000 7,650 193.0 182.0 184.0 1,544,000 1,374,100 1,407,600
MS 720 500 166.0 185.0 188.0 119,520 99,900 94,000
MO 3,500 3,250 163.0 164.0 172.0 570,500 508,400 559,000
NE 9,550 9,300 178.0 181.0 181.0 1,699,900 1,719,500 1,683,300
NY 570 530 129.0 150.0 147.0 73,530 82,500 77,910
NC 940 830 129.0 142.0 138.0 121,260 116,440 114,540
ND 3,270 3,190 158.0 124.0 126.0 516,660 427,800 401,940
OH 3,300 3,130 159.0 173.0 173.0 524,700 558,790 541,490
OK 350 320 121.0 120.0 123.0 42,350 39,600 39,360
PA 950 960 129.0 160.0 163.0 122,550 160,000 156,480
SC 350 325 127.0 135.0 135.0 44,450 42,525 43,875
SD 5,130 5,250 161.0 145.0 147.0 825,930 696,000 771,750
TN 830 705 151.0 168.0 170.0 125,330 131,040 119,850
TX 2,550 2,190 127.0 140.0 142.0 323,850 294,000 310,980
VA 340 340 148.0 140.0 152.0 50,320 46,200 51,680
WA 85 80 235.0 230.0 230.0 19,975 19,550 18,400
WI 3,220 2,950 178.0 162.0 164.0 573,160 494,100 483,800
Other 1/
Sts 429 424 157.9 159.6 157.8 67,758 71,196 66,912
U.S. 86,748 83,119 174.6 169.9 171.8 15,148,038 14,184,466 14,280,112
==============================================================================
1/ Other States include Arizona, Florida, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico,
Oregon, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Individual State level estimates
will be published in the "Crop Production 2017 Summary."
