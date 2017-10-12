Sky Shareholders Approve Reappointment of James Murdoch as Chairman

Sky PLC (SKY.LN) on Thursday reported that all resolutions were passed at its annual general meeting, but motions to reappoint James Murdoch as chairman and to approve the directors' remuneration report had lower levels of support.

The broadcaster's motion to reappoint Mr. Murdoch as chairman passed with 78% of votes, while approval of the remuneration report passed with 71%. The majority of the other resolutions passed with over 90% support.

Mr. Murdoch is also chief executive of 21st Century Fox Inc. (FOX), which has agreed to take full control of Sky, in a deal currently being scrutinized by U.K. regulators.

Sky shares at 1350 GMT are up 17 pence at 930.50 pence.

21st Century Fox and News Corp, parent company of Dow Jones, share common ownership. The two companies, which split in 2013, each count the Murdoch family as a major shareholder.

October 12, 2017 09:21 ET (13:21 GMT)